Kershaw pocket knives + lifetime warranties see extra Prime discounts from $19 (Up to 58% off)

Woot is now offering a host of Kershaw pocket knives at up to 58% off with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout is the Kershaw Innuendo Knife for $22.99 that actually drops to $18.99 for Prime members at checkout. Regularly $33 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $24.50 or so, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. It features a folding 8Cr13MoV steel drop-point 3.3-inch blade with a titanium carbo-nitride coating and a deep-carry pocket clip. Perfect for outdoor adventures or just for having around the house in a pinch, it also ships with a bead-blasted stainless steel handle and a limited lifetime warranty from Kershaw. More details below. 

A great lower-cost alternative here falls to the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops SWA24S folding knife. It comes in at $12.50 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and includes a 3.1-inch serrated edge with a clip point system that also makes for a great outdoor companion. 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of the Woot Kershaw sale for additional deals on the popular brand’s offerings. You’ll find other models starting from $21 with the extra Prime discounts ready and waiting right here

You’ll also want to dig into our roundup of the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC for a broader look at what’s out there. You’ll find highlight models from brands like Civivi, Leatherman, Gerber, Kershaw, and others across a range of price points as well. 

More on the Kershaw Innuendo Knife:

  • Subtly taking its cues from the dramatic lines of a sports car, the Innuendo by Kershaw and Les George boasts a distinctive silhouette; custom pivot, reminiscent of tire rims, enhances sleek look
  • 8Cr13MoV steel drop-point blade with generous belly holds a sharp edge and resists wear; titanium carbo-nitride coating enhances blade hardness and increases lifespan of blade; re-sharpens easily
  • Manual open with thumb disk; sturdy frame lock allows user to operate with safety and confidence no matter the task: working, camping, hiking, backpacking, fishing, gardening and more

