Macy’s Shoe Flash Sale takes 50-65% off Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more from $9

Today only, the Macy’s Shoe Flash Sale offers 50 to 65% off top brands including Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, Sorel, Kenneth Cole, Marc Fisher, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders $25 or more. Update your shoes this winter with the men’s Cole Haan Grand Atlantic Chukka Boots that are marked down to $100, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes are available in two color options and feature a fully padded insole to promote all-day comfort. This style can be dressed up or down seamlessly and is water-resistant, which is perfect for winter or spring weather. It also has specific grooves to help give you traction too. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!