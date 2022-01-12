Keep track of 2022 fitness goals with the Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch at $134.50 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch for $134.46 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal $180 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks the first discount we’ve seen since November when it hit $130. Whether your looking for a more budget-friendly smartwatch or just don’t like what Apple has to offer, the Amazfit GTS 2 is a great choice all around. It features Alexa built-in, connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth, and even has fitness tracking abilities. The battery can last for up to seven days on a single charge with the 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display making it super simple to check notifications, fitness stats, and more. Head below for additional info.

Given the amount of money you’re saving here, we recommend that you spend just a fraction of that cash on this Milanese loop band. Sure, the white silicone band included with the purchase has rose gold accents, but it might not fit every outfit you plan to wear the watch with. The gold Milanese loop band adds a bit of style to your wearable and at just $14, is a budget-friendly buy at the same time.

However, on the topic of Apple Watch, did you see Woot’s 1-day refurbished sale? You’ll find both Apple Watch and iPhone deals from $135, with the previous-generation Series 6 starting at $280. These discounts are gone at midnight, so if you’ve been waiting for the right time to purchase an Apple Watch, now’s your chance.

More about the Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch:

The Amazfit GTS 2 is a curved 1.65″ hd amoled screen, covered in 3d glass, boasts a crystal-clear 341ppi pixel density, the bezel-less design naturally transitions to the aluminum alloy watch body for an enhanced visual aesthetic.”

The GTS 2 is equipped with a powerful 246mah battery that can last 7 days with typical use, and is always ready to escort you on your journeys and track your progress. Basic usage battery life-20 days. Heavy usage battery life-3.5 days

Amazfit GTS 2 includes 90 built-in sports modes and is waterproof to a depth of up to 50 meters. Intelligent recognition of 6 sports modes also eliminates the need to manually select the sports modes, so the watch is always ready for action.

