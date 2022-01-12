Take 300Hz gaming on-the-go with Alienware’s m15 R4 RTX 3070 laptop for $2,000 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop 5GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,999.98 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of around $2,200 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting a 10th Generation 8-core i7 processor and NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 graphics card, this laptop is ready to handle just about any game you want to play. The 15.6-inch display clocks in at 1080p resolution and a 300Hz refresh rate for fast-paced FPS gaming as well. You’ll also find 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD in tow to round out notable specs. Plus, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 are available for connecting to your network and peripherals. Head below for more.

If you’re not ready to drop $2,000 on a laptop, that’s perfectly fine. Amazon has the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop available for $801.50 right now. Sure, it doesn’t have an RTX 3070, 8-core i7, or 300Hz display, but for 60% below today’s lead deal, it still offers a solid gaming experience while on-the-go. It does, however, have a 144Hz display to leverage for FPS gaming, which is fairly notable at this price point.

Now that you have a solid gaming computer, it’s time to look at your streaming, recording, or chatting setup. We recently detailed a few ways to make the budget-friendly HyperX SoloCast USB microphone better, giving you a solid audio experience for both streaming/recording or just chatting with your friends.

More on the Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop:

  • 15.6-inch FHD (Full HD 1920 x 1080) 300Hz 3ms 300-nits 100% sRGB color gamut
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10870H
  • 16GB 2933MHz DDR4 , 1 TB PCIe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6

