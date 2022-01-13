VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos lowers to $300 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO M-Series 5.1 M51ax-J6 Premium Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos for $299.99 shipped. Normally priced at $330, you’re not only getting the second- best deal we’ve tracked, but a solid $30 off. This sound bar blends in well with any home with its low-profile and sleek black design and fits perfectly on most TV stands. The set includes a wireless subwoofer, the sound bar, and two speakers made for making an all immersive sound experience with cinematic 3D surround sound powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Its connectivity can either be wireless via Bluetooth or through an HDMI depending on your preference.

If you’re looking for a less expensive option, consider the VIZIO Sound Bar SB3651-F6 for $250. Also pairing with a wireless subwoofer and two surround speakers, this sound bar offers a 3D sound experience via DTS virtual X. The three channel sound bar can amplify your regularly watched movies and TV shows to a much more immersive experience.

Another way to enhance your living space is with the Sierra Modern Home Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Essential Oil Diffuser for $34 via Amazon. Make your rooms always smell and feel great through your smartphone as this diffuser is accessible through your phone or Alexa. Its has up to 21-hours of continuous mist and color changing LED lighting that will be a perfect addition to your modern living space.

More on the VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar:

The M-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar from VIZIO, America’s #1 Sound Bar Brand, delivers next-generation immersive surround sound powered by Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® for unprecedented realistic sound that seems to come from all around you, even from above. The low-profile design comes suited in a modern dark charcoal finish and slides neatly under TVs, blending seamlessly into any home. It’s 9 high-performance speakers featuring separate tweeters and woofers provide pristine clarity and rich sound for your favorite movies, music, and games while the 5” wireless subwoofer rocks the house with deep, heart-pounding bass that really booms.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!