Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet for Mac hits an all-time low of $40 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Wacom Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet for $39.95 shipped. Normally priced at two times the price for $80, you’re saving a whopping 50% with today’s deal. The Wacom Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet gives you complete control in almost any software program to paint, draw, and edit photos. Compatible with Mac, PC, Chromebook, and Android, this tablet makes graphic design and art much easier. At just 7.8- by 6.3- inches, the tablet is small and compact but allows immense customization through the ExpressKeys and EdTech Software.

An alternative for just a few more dollars is the One by Wacom Student drawing tablet for $60 via Amazon. For the extra money you spend, you’ll get similar features to the original deal, plus a battery free pen and easier accessibility for students and teachers. This tablet is specifically for those in education to expand beyond using a mouse and keyboard to learn or teach and emphasize creativity in the classroom.

Looking for a new computer to use with your drawing tablet? Then you should check out the deal Amazon is currently offering for Apple’s latest M1 iMac for $1250. The 4K Retina display, 1080p Facetime Camera, and 512GB of storage are just a few of the perks of this deal. Not only will you be getting the best offer in months for this product, but a newly updated iMac with numerous features.

More on the Wacom Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet:

Wacom Intuos pen tablet has been designed for those who are getting started drawing, painting or photo editing with their Mac, PC, Chromebook or select Android smartphones/tablets. Whether it’s the light super-accurate pen, the stylish design, the included software or online tutorials, Wacom Intuos is all you need to get creative digitally. Wacom Intuos can also be used to easily write, edit or convey ideas to in education or remote work settings. This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of Chrome OS. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements. Chromebook is a trademark of Google LLC.

