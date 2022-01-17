Anker’s regularly $250 eufy HomeVac S11 Go cordless stick vac now $140 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $250, it is currently on sale for $225 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find at about $16 below the previous deal listing. This model’s 120AW suction power is joined by up to 40-minutes of completely cordless run time, the ability to transform in to a handheld cleaner, and more. It also ships with a ton of accessories for the price including the wall mounting dock, a floor brush, metal hose, long crevice tool, 2-in-1 crevice tool, mini-motorized brush, and the extension hose. That’s on top of an extended 2-year warranty on the vacuum. Head below for more deals and details.

If the cordless feature just seems like a hassle because you’ll need more power for longer cleaning sessions, save some cash and score the BISSELL Aeroswift Compact Vacuum Cleaner. This one sells for $88 shipped on Amazon where it is quite a popular option. While it will tether you to the outlet, you’ll never need to worry about it running out of battery power mid session.

More on the eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Go:

Effortless Handling: The cordless, lightweight design allows you to maneuver into corners and around furniture with ease.

Cleans Deeper: Utilize all of the 120AW suction power in max-mode for 8 minutes of fierce and focused cleaning when tackling the deepest dust and debris.

Versatile Modes: Clean up crumbs and dust with ease for up to 25 minutes in mid mode, the perfect setting for everyday mess. Enable low mode when your whole home requires attention and make the most of an ultra-long 40-minute run-time.

