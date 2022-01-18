Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Sale offers deals from $20: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Flash Sale offers deals starting at $20 for men and women. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Under Armour, Nike, Callaway, adidas, New Balance, PUMA, New Balance, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Under Armour Playoff 2.0 Polo Shirt for men. This style is currently marked down to $37 and it’s available in two color options. To compare, this polo is regularly priced at $65. This is a perfect option for spring and summer outings. It pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, or khakis alike and has four-way stretch to promote mobility throughout the day. Plus, the lightweight fabric is sweat-wicking, has UV protection, as well as anti-odor properties too. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop our fashion guide for even more deals today.

