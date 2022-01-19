Popular made in the USA GOLI vitamins 30% off: Supergreens, cider vinegar, more from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off the super popular GOLI vitamins, supplements, and health snacks. One standout here is the 60-count GOLI SUPERGREENS Vitamin Gummies for $13.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders $25. Regularly $19, this is 30% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find the 2- and 3-pack marked down $25.20 and $39.90, respectively. This is a plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, and gelatin-free supplement made to “incorporate vitamins and minerals into your daily routine.” Made in the USA, it contains a” wide spectrum” of ingredients including vitamins, minerals and artichoke leaf extract. Head below for more GOLI vitamin deals.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of today’s GOLI vitamin sale for additional deals on its Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy, Ashwagandha supplements, and much more. The deals start from under $10 Prime shipped and, for those unfamiliar, are easily among the more popular options on Amazon in these categories. Now’s the time to stock up to further support your new 2022 health regiment while everything is 30% off as well.

The go dive into our sports and fitness deal hub for additional ways to support your home gym and fitness routine. You’ll find plenty of deals on home workout equipment, including weights, yoga gear, and more, as well as some ongoing price drops on popular connected stationary bikes, treadmills, and protein supplements.

More on the GOLI SUPERGREENS Vitamin Gummy:

Plant-based, Vegan, Gluten-free & Gelatin-free: Each bottle of Goli Supergreens Gummies contains 60 delicious vegan, gluten-free & gelatin-free gummies.

ealth from within made simple with Goli Supergreens: Introducing an easy and delicious way to incorporate vitamins and minerals into your daily routine. Our unique blend contains essential nutrients that help support overall health and wellbeing.

Essential nutrients, great taste: Goli Supergreens Gummies contain a wide spectrum of ingredients including vitamins, minerals and artichoke leaf extract,

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!