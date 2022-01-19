Merrell offers 25% off its best-selling hiking shoes, boots, outerwear, more

For a limited time only, Merrell takes 25% off its best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. With over 400 markdowns to choose from you can find deals on hiking sneakers, boots, outerwear, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nova 2 GORE-TEX Shoes that are marked down to $98 and originally sold for $140. These lightweight shoes are flexible, cushioned, and it has an exceptional outsole that provides traction to help you move up or down the hill with ease. You can choose from an array of fun color options and they’re rated 4.3/5 stars from Merrell customers. Find even more of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!