Neatly store two bikes for the winter with an all-time low on Amazon’s Hanger Hooks at $15.50

Amazon is now offering its 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $15.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as $25, this is nearly 35% off the going rate, about $0.50 below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Made of “durable” industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated finish in Hammertone Grey, this is a great way to get those bikes off the ground and up on the wall to provide more space in the garage or wherever else they might be in the way. A rubber arm protects the rims from scratches and is compatible with “any bike up to 2.5 inches wide” and 40-pounds in weight. Head below for more details.

The lead deal will hang your bikes in a more vertical orientation, but if you just have one ride to deal with and would prefer a horizontal solution, this one is is even less at under $13.50 Prime shipped. Otherwise, just scoop up this 5-pack of simple wall hooks to neatly store the entire family’s bikes at $8 Prime shipped.

If you’re in the market for a connected stationary solution for the winter and beyond, we are still tracking some solid price drops not he popular Echelon EX smart fitness bikes. You’re looking at up to $152 in savings right now and some of the best deals we have tracked. You can get all of the details on these offers in our previous roundup and be sure to swing by our sports and fitness deal hub for even more discounts to outfit your home gym.

More on the Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks:

Sturdy bike-hanger hook (2-pack) offers a space-saving, out-of-the-way bike-storage solution

Made of durable industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated finish in Hammertone Grey for long-lasting strength and good looks

Protective rubber arm covers help keep bicycle rims safe from scratches

