Brim’s 15-bar espresso machine upgrades your coffee routine at $130, more from $12

Woot is offering a selection of Brim coffee makers, espresso brewers, and other java accessories from $12 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the 15 Bar Espresso Machine for $129.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $173 at Amazon, with today’s deal marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $105 in September. Are you ready to take your coffee game to the next level? Brim’s espresso machine does just that with its high-pressure Italian pump and powerful “Thermal Cool heating system,” it’s ready to deliver the perfect brew every time. You’ll also find a 360-degree dry steam wand and both single and double cup filter baskets. Be sure to check out Woot’s landing page for other great ways to save today and head below for more details.

With your savings today, there are a few accessories we recommend picking up. Firstly, it never hurts to have a spare tamper, which costs just $9 at Amazon. Secondly, you’ll really want to consider picking up a second steaming pitcher for $11. While today’s lead deal does ship with each of these, once you use one and need to run the dirty one through the dishwasher, it never hurts to have a spare on hand should you need a midday pick-me-up.

Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? Right now Gator Coffee’s 20 bar Italian-designed espresso machine is available on Amazon for $100. That’s a full $100 below its normal going rate and delivers a more powerful 20 bar pump then today’s lead deal. However, the overall design is vastly different then what you’ll find above, so do keep that in mind.

More on the Brim Espresso Machine:

Built with a high pressure Italian pump & a powerful Thermal Cool heating system produces consistently hot espresso shot after shot., the 15 Bar Espresso Maker makes it easy to own the entire espresso making process from dosing to sipping.

Featuring a commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand along with single & double cup pressurized filter baskets, a stainless steel frothing pitcher & a 2 in 1 tamper scoop. Does not include pressurized basket.

With thoughtful design, high-quality glass containers & precise measuring instruments, this espresso maker is perfectly simple. Drip tray, steam wand tip, & water tank are removeable for easy cleaning

