HP’s ENVY x360 laptop packs an 8-core Ryzen 7 CPU + 12GB RAM for $700 (Refurb, Orig. $950)

Today only, Woot is offering the HP ENVY x360 Laptop with 1.8GHz Ryzen 7/12GB/512GB for $699.99 Prime shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Originally $950, you’d spend $750 in refurbished condition at Newegg right now and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Designed with AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700U processor in tow, there’s plenty of power to handle most tasks you’ll run across. There are eight cores available which pair well with the 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and integrated Radeon graphics. The three speakers are Bang & Olufsen for high-quality audio playback and the screen features a 1080p resolution, is multitouch-enabled, and even offers edge-to-edge glass. Ships with a 90-day HP warranty. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider HP’s 14-inch laptop instead. Shipping with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and AMD’s Ryzen 5 5500U processor, this laptop will still have plenty of power to handle office tasks like email, word processing, and more. Coming in at $450, you’re not only saving $250 over today’s lead deal, but also still scoring a quite capable laptop in the process.

Don’t forget that Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air is currently beating holiday pricing thanks to a fresh $149 discount. Now at $850, this laptop is the perfect college companion thanks to the powerful, yet energy-efficient M1 processor. With battery life ready to go all day and then some, the M1 MacBook Air is a solid computer choice all around.

More on the HP ENVY x360 Laptop:

With a powerful AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics, a long battery life, ample SSD storage and HP Command Center, your creative possibilities are endless. The vivid, Full HD, micro-edge display ensures colors are vibrant and accurate. The 360 degree hinge adapts so you can capture every intricate sketch with precision. Keep it confidential. Use the unhackable camera shutter to ensure your privacy and the dedicated microphone mute button to keep your conversations private.

