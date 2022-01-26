ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 laptop with GTX 1650 sees $200 drop to $1,000, more from $410

Best Buy is offering the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 Laptop with 4.7GHz i7/16GB/512GB/GTX 1650 Max-Q for $999.99 shipped. Down $200 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this model, though we did see a higher-spec version go for $250 off last April. This laptop offers quite a few benefits and features for its price range. You’ll notably score an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor alongside 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. On top of that, the GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU makes this laptop also capable of lightweight gaming and content creation. The 15.6-inch display is 1080p and Pantone-validated to give you peace of mind with the quality provided. Head below for more deals from $410.

Are you on a tighter budget? Amazon has you covered with the ASUS VivoBook 14 with 4.1GHz i3/4GB/128GB at $409.99 shipped. Down from $480, you’re saving $70 with this discount and today’s deal comes within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering the 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, this laptop also packs a 128GB SSD, making it a great choice for budget-focused setups. There’s a 14-inch 1080p display in tow and the 2-in-1 design allows it to be used as a tablet or laptop for enhanced versatility. Do keep in mind that this laptop ships with Windows 10 in S mode and can be upgraded to Windows 11 S, which means it only runs programs from the Microsoft Store. However, Microsoft provides instructions on how to switch out of S mode for free if you need.

Not a fan of Windows? Well, Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air is currently being offered for lower then its Black Friday pricing. Currently listed at $850, you’re saving $149 from its normal going rate and delivering 256GB of storage and all-day battery life to your on-the-go work setup. Plus, the M1 processor is quite powerful, even though the latest MacBook Air has no fan for completely silent operation.

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Energy-efficient LED backlight. Display with Pantone-Validated & Eye comfort testing by TÜV Rheinland. Featuring true machine intelligence and a newly designed efficient architecture, the groundbreaking processor learns and adapts to your needs so you can achieve more. Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs at the same time. While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery.

