Columbia’s Winter Event takes up to 50% off new styles: Jackets, pants, shoes, more from $6

The Columbia Winter Sale takes up to 50% off with new styles just added. This sale features jackets, fleece layers, shoes, pants, and much more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Steen Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket. It’s currently marked down from $30, which is $30 off the original rate. This fleece jacket can easily be layered during cold weather and you can choose from several color options. With over 2,000 positive reviews from Columbia customers, this jacket is rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Columbia below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Looking for more deals? Timex is having its End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

