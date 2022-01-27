COSORI’s smart Alexa-ready indoor grill and air fryer matching Amazon low at $180 (Reg. $240)

Amazon is now offering COSORI Aeroblaze Smart Indoor Grill and XL Air Fryer for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $240, this is 25% off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low. Very similar models go for $200 or more at Target. You’ll also find a few comparable Ninja models starting at $180 right now, but none with quite a smart and connected feature set as the Aeroblaze. This smart air fryer grill combo offers hands-free control via Alexa or Google Assistant with smartphone action for monitoring cook times, setting temperatures, and more. The 100-square inch grill reaches temperatures up to 510-degrees with enough space for four steaks or 15 hamburgers alongside seven other cooking functions: crisp, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, preheat, and keep warm. Rated 4+ stars via Target customers. Additional details below.

Your best bet for something similar that will save you even more is an Amazon renewed Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill Air Fryer at $160. There are more affordable indoor grills out there, but when it comes to an all-in-one cooker that can keep up with the COSORI above, this is one of the better options out there right now.

Another intelligent household device on sale is Amazon’s smart touch-free soap dispenser. This handy piece of kit is now at the second-best price we have ever tracked and will allow for a hands-free washing experience for you and the whole family. Swing by our deal coverage for additional details on what this Alexa-enabled dispenser is capable of and our home goods deal hub for additional offers.

More on the COSORI Aeroblaze Indoor Grill:

Meet the COSORI Aeroblaze Indoor Grill: Temperatures up to 510°F sear and sizzle food in minutes to give you your desired doneness with chargrill marks and caramelized flavor

Virtually Smoke-Free: A pre-installed activated carbon filter, precise temperature presets, and splatter guard effectively reduce unwanted smoke and odors during the cooking process to keep your kitchen clean and cool

Family Capacity: Cook enough food for 3–5 people on the large 100 square-inch grill. The surface fits up to 4 steaks, 4 hamburgers, or 15 hot dogs

