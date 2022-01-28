Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Nike, adidas, Columbia, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers new markdowns on thousands of items up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. This sale is full of top brands including The North Face, Columbia, Nike, adidas, Mountain Hardwear, Under Armour, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Gerry Cross Ridge Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $31 and originally sold for $89. This vest is great for transitioning weather and it’s a perfect layering option. The material is infused with stretch, it’s highly-packable, and waterproof. It pairs nicely with casual or workout wear and you can choose from two color options as well. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

