M3 Naurals Personal Care items up to 60% off with Amazon’s Gold Box deals, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of personal care items from M3 Naturals starting at $7 shipped for Prime members or in orders over $25. Varying from body scrubs, to eye cream, to mouth guards, there’s certainly something in today’s Gold Box Deals that will improve your self-care routine. With up to 60% off of some of these essentials, today is the perfect day to score some of these items below.

Our top M3 Self-care items:

While working on your personal care, think about adding the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $781 via Amazon into your workout routine. Now that your skin is feeling refreshed, take a spin on this affordable at-home exercise bike. With an integrated dock to hold your smartphone/tablet, on-demand classes, and over $200 in savings with this offer, this deal is not one to miss out on.

More on the M3 Naturals Arabica Coffee Scrub:

M3 Naturals Arabica Coffee Scrub provides the best exfoliating experience as a body scrub, facial scrub, hand scrub or foot scrub! Moisturizing and rich in antioxidants, our natural coffee scrub will help restore your natural complexion while scrubbing away unwanted toxins and dead skin cells!

Infused with Collagen and Stem Cell our coffee scrub for face and body will refine your beauty regimen providing a boost in natural collagen production while increasing skin cell longevity.

