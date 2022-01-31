UGG’s latest Flash Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling slippers, accessories, more

UGG’s latest Flash Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling slippers, boots, gloves, scarves, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Classic Slip-On Slippers that’s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, these slippers were regularly priced at $100. This style has a rubber base for added traction and a shearling lining that promotes warmth. They’re highly lightweight and you can choose four color options as well. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Slip-On Slippers $60 (Orig. $100)
- Hendrix Popcorn Stitch Scarf $112 (Orig. $225)
- Kenton Slippers $50 (Orig. $100)
- Classic Weather Boots $90 (Orig. $180)
- Eastwood Rib Knit Hat Beanie $62 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Mini Bailey Flex Boots $96 (Orig. $160)
- Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers $66 (Orig. $110)
- Sheepskin Bluetooth Earmuffs $57 (Orig. $115)
- Shearling Embroidered Mittens $77 (Orig. $155)
- Suede and Sheepskin Headband $47 (Orig. $95)
- …and even more deals…
