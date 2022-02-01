adidas Flash Sale offers new markdowns up to 40% off: UltraBoost, apparel, more from $7

-
FashionAdidas
40% off from $7

The adidas Flash Sale is currently offering up to 40% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Get running this year with the UltraBoost 5.0 DNA Running Shoes that’s currently marked down to $144 and originally sold for $180. These shoes are available in fifteen color options and can be worn by both men or women alike. With over 1,700 reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from adidas customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from adidas or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Amazon adidas Flash Sale offers up to 50% off apparel, ...
Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off new mar...
adidas Valentine’s Day collection launches festiv...
Save up to $110 on Crucial’s pocket-sized X6 SE 4...
Amazon takes up to 41% off NERF blasters and dart refil...
AquaSonic’s popular wireless charging toothbrush ...
Garmin Lily monitors sleep, Pulse Ox, stress, and more ...
Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros now $100 of...
Load more...
Show More Comments