Build out a home theater with this 7,500-lumen projector and screen for $72

TMY Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering its 7,500-lumen Projector with 100-inch Screen for $72 shipped when you click the on-page coupon for 20% off. Not only are you scoring 20% off its average price, but you’re also matching the all-time low price for this product we’ve ever tracked. Stay cozy at home with this projector and screen and easily display your favorite movies or TV shows on any wall in your house. You can connect to the projector through one of the HDMI or AV cables it comes with or through its USB port. With an included remote, a lamp lifetime of 60,000 hours, and a vibrant 1080p HD projection quality, this product is a great add into any living room, bedroom, or basement. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a projector for a bit of a less expensive price, consider the AuKing Mini Projector for $52 on Amazon when you click the on-page coupon for 10% off. You’ll be missing out on a few benefits of the last projector including the screen, the remote, and cables, but you are still getting a few necessary benefits. 4,500-lumen, 1080p resolution, low fan noise, and high sound quality are some of the perks that come with this alternative projector choice.

Think the book is always better than the movie? Then check out another great deal Amazon is offering of First Reads eBooks for free for the month of February. With a number of different titles you can score for free (Or for $1.99 without Prime) you’re sure to find a great read for the month to bear the cold weather with.

More on the TMY Projector 7500 Lumens with 100-inch Projector Screen:

This HD projector with 100 Inch Portable Projection Screen is specially made to meet the requirements of the market and equipped with 1280 * 720P Native Resolution and 7500 Lumens Image Brightness, which delivers 1080P Full HD image quality 3 times CLEARER than other mini projectors on the market. This video projector is also designed with the latest NTSC color technology and has improved the color contrast ratio to 4000:1 to restore the real color content, which presents our customers with a real, dynamic and color vibrant projection image quality. It’s easy now to build your own home theater and enjoy movie night on the customized, exquisite and exclusive portable projection screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!