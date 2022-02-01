Save up to $110 on Crucial’s pocket-sized X6 SE 4TB USB-C Portable SSD at $380 shipped

Alongside yesterday’s roundup of portable SSD deals, Amazon is now offering the Crucial X6 SE 4TB External USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $379.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $450 these days, this one sold for closer to $490 for most of last year and is now up to $110 off the going rate. If you’re looking for a large capacity solution, Crucial’s option is far more affordable than the slightly faster but quite comparable SanDisk and WD solutions. It weighs “less than your car keys” and is compatible with just about any USB-C or USB-A device via the included adapter. This model can transfer data at up to 800MB/s with enough space to store “20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents,” and then some. This one carries a 4+ star rating at Best Buy as well. More details below.

As we mentioned above, we are still tracking a host of smaller capacity portable SSD models with some solid discounts to go along with them. You’ll find everything listed right here, including models from Crucial, WD, and SanDisk, starting from $60 shipped. While our lead is one of the best offers right now for 4TB, if you can do with less portable storage your best bet is waiting right here.

We also just recently had a chance to go hands-on with a pair of SanDisk’s latest model solutions including the ArmorATD protective hard drive and the 2,000MB/s Extreme PRO Portable SSD. The latter of which is easily among the best options on the market and you can get a closer look at what to expect right here.

More on the Crucial X6 SE 4TB External USB-C Portable SSD:

How much content can you hold with your fingertips? With the Crucial X6 Portable SSD, the answer is: A lot! Whether you’re downloading videos for off-line travel, organizing family photos, collaborating with classmates, or heading off on a great adventure, the Crucial X6 features up to 4TB of portable storage capacity and is ready to go wherever you do. With speeds up to 5.6x faster than most traditional HDDs, the 4TB Crucial X6 lets you load and transfer files fast and get back to your day. Say goodbye to slow, fragile hard drives and lengthy load times forever.

