Lamicall’s branding-free adjustable metal iPad stand is now down at $17 Prime shipped

-
AmazonLamicall
Reg. $20 $17

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront (100% positive in the last 12 months)  is now offering its S Tablet Stand for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and reaching up to $22 or so in the past, this is 15% off the most recent going rate, within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked over the last year at Amazon and the best we can find. Made of metal with rubber padding, it is compatible with 4- to 13-inch tablets (you might need to use it horizontal orientations for devices larger than 12-inches). Unlike some of Lamicall’s other adjustable viewing angle tablet stands, this one features a branding-free base with clean lines that makes for a great desktop or on-the-go companion for your iPad and other tablets. More details below. 

You can save some cash with the Amazon Basics Multi-Angle Portable Tablet Stand at just over $9 Prime shipped. You won’t get that metal silver look with this and it doesn’t raise your device off the table top nearly as much, but it is a more affordable option at nearly half the price right now. 

Speaking of tablets, you can still save up to $99 on high-end configurations of Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air right now. Providing Apple Pencil support and Touch ID, this is great time to land one of Apple’s lightweight tablets in your arsenal and a great companion for the tablet stand mentioned above. Hit up our Apple deal hub for additional offers on MacBooks, iMacs, accessories, and more. 

Lamicall S Tablet Stand:

Tablet stand applies to 4-13 inch Tablet PC such as new iPad Mini 6, iPad Air 4, iPad 2017 Pro 9.7 / 10.5, Air mini Surface Pro, Galaxy Tablet. If you use a tablet larger than 12” and found it’s not stable to use, kindly set it horizontally, which helps maintain more stability. Stand for Tablet was made of spaceflight Al-Ti alloy and super high strengthened alloy steel material, higher strength, lighter weight.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Lamicall

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Grab Zagg’s Pro Wireless Keyboard for your 11-inc...
Anker discounts MagSafe chargers, portable speakers, an...
Save up to 30% on UGREEN USB-C, GaN, and multi-port cha...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE falls to an all-time low of ju...
Score LG’s 32-inch 4K UltraFine Monitor at $400 (...
Walker Edison’s Side Table will make a great addi...
SanDisk Extreme, WD, Crucial, and Samsung portable SSD ...
Amazon cert. refurbished Fire HD 8 models make for grea...
Load more...
Show More Comments