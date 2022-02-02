Lamicall’s branding-free adjustable metal iPad stand is now down at $17 Prime shipped

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront (100% positive in the last 12 months) is now offering its S Tablet Stand for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and reaching up to $22 or so in the past, this is 15% off the most recent going rate, within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked over the last year at Amazon and the best we can find. Made of metal with rubber padding, it is compatible with 4- to 13-inch tablets (you might need to use it horizontal orientations for devices larger than 12-inches). Unlike some of Lamicall’s other adjustable viewing angle tablet stands, this one features a branding-free base with clean lines that makes for a great desktop or on-the-go companion for your iPad and other tablets. More details below.

Lamicall S Tablet Stand:

Tablet stand applies to 4-13 inch Tablet PC such as new iPad Mini 6, iPad Air 4, iPad 2017 Pro 9.7 / 10.5, Air mini Surface Pro, Galaxy Tablet. If you use a tablet larger than 12” and found it’s not stable to use, kindly set it horizontally, which helps maintain more stability. Stand for Tablet was made of spaceflight Al-Ti alloy and super high strengthened alloy steel material, higher strength, lighter weight.

