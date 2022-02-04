nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters return to Amazon low at $7 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of nonda’s USB-C to USB-A Adapters for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this kit normally fetches up to $11 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low which we haven’t seen since September in this colorway. Do you still miss USB-A on the latest MacBook Pro lineup? Sure, it now has HDMI and SD built-in again, but USB-A is notably still missing there. This adapter easily lets you plug in legacy devices to your brand-new computer and delivers up to 5Gb/s transfer rates. Plus, it works with iPad, other Mac computers, and even Windows. Head below for more.

Honestly when it comes to USB-A/C adapters, it’s hard to beat today’s lead deal, especially from a well-known brand. However, if you need to go the other way, and adapt USB-C to USB-A, then this 3-pack of converters is the solution. Coming in at $0.01 less then today’s lead deal, you’ll get a better overall value since it comes with three adapters for nearly the same price.

Completely ditch the need for USB-C to USB-A adapters when you just start replacing your older gear with an updated option. Right now, SanDisk Extreme, WD, Samsung, and other portable SSDs are on sale from $60. Many of these SSDs offer native USB-C support, meaning no adapters are needed to plug into your computer. With up to $180 in savings, now’s a great time to pick up new portable storage as we head closer to spring break and summer.

  • Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed. Fast USB C to USB adapter
  • OTG adapter. No additional driver/software needed. Simple Thunderbolt 3 to USB adapter
  • Zinc alloy body prevents scratches. Premium USB C connector passes 10,000+ Push/Pull Test

