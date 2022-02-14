Anker Gold Box Magsafe, Apple Watch and other faster, more efficient charging, from $10

Today only as part of its Gold Box Daily Deals, Amazon offers a selection of Anker charging items at all time low prices ranging from $9.59-$55.99. Anker’s highly-ranked charging products often charge faster and last longer than the products that come with your phone/watch. Some standouts:

  • Magsafe-compatible 5000mAh USB-C iPhone Battery: $38.49
  • Anker Portable Apple Watch Charger with USB A Connector: $25.99
  • 30W USB-C GaN Portable Wall charger: $20.79
  • 3 pack of USB-A Lightning cables: $19.99, 6-pack USB-C Lightning: $39.99
  • much more!

About Anker 521 Magnetic Battery:

  • Snap On, Power Up: Seamlessly attach Anker 521 magnetic battery to the back of your phone for a simple and convenient wireless charging experience on the go.
  • Made for the Latest iPhones: Works flawlessly with iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini.
  • Worry-Free Charging: The ultra-strong magnet snaps on magnetically and holds your iPhone 13/12 in place to ensure an efficient charge every time.
  • Protecting You and Your Device: Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.
  • What You Get: Anker 521 Magnetic Battery (PowerCore 5K), USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, our 18-month worry-free warranty, and Anker’s friendly customer service.

