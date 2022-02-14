Carter’s Valentine’s Day Event offers up to 50% off sitewide with deals from just $3

Carter’s Baby Love Sale offers deals from just $3 and up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. This is a perfect way to update your child’s wardrobe before spring and one of our top picks from this sale is the 4-Pack Long-Sleeve Bodysuits for just $12. To compare, these bodysuits were originally priced at $26 and can be worn by both girls or boys alike. It features overlap shoulders, which makes it easy to place over the head and the 100% cotton material washes nicely. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Carter’s include:

Finally, be sure to check out the L.L. Bean’s End of Season Sale offers up to 50% off with deals from $20.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!