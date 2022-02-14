TP-Link’s Kasa 1080p Wi-Fi smart cameras fall to $35 for two (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa 1080p Smart Cameras for $34.99 shipped with the code 10EC60P210 at checkout. For comparison, a 2-pack normally goes for $50 though without the code it’s on sale for $45 right now at Amazon. After the discount is applied, you’ll find that each camera costs just $17.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These smart home cameras feature real-time motion and sound detection even at night. There are up to four activity zones as well, so you only get a notification when activity happens in a specific area. Plus, with smart action you can turn lights on when motion is detected and lets your cameras interact with other Kasa devices at home. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant to view the camera’s feed with simple voice commands. Head below for additional details.

Save some cash when you pick up the Blink Mini smart home camera. It’s available on Amazon for $25, making it more budget-friendly then the bundle above, though you’ll pay more per camera if picking up more than one. However, the Blink Mini features an ultra-compact design while still offering 1080p footage, Alexa integration, and more.

Don’t forget that eufy’s SoloCam S40 Solar camera is down to $160, while the Floodlight Cam 2 Pro is $50 off. Do those cameras not tickle your fancy? Well, there’s even more ways to save in our previous coverage, so be sure to swing by the post from earlier today to find all the discounts that are available right now.

More on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Home Camera:

Get alerts on your smart phone whenever motion or sound is detected even at night (30 ft). Customize up to 4 activity zones which are important to make most use of cameras for home security as pet camera or nanny cam

EC60 mini camera continuously records and stores footage or video clips on a local MicroSD card up to 64 GB.You can view up to 30 days of video history and enjoy more advanced features when you subscribe Kasa Care Plan

As one of the most user-friendly security cameras, EC60 provides you a way to set your lights to turn on when your camera detects motion with Smart Actions, which allow you to create interactions between your camera and other Kasa devices

