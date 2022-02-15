Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 60% off ASICS, adidas, New Balance, more

The Nordstrom Rack Active Flash Sale offers up to 60% off top brands including ASICS, New Balance, adidas, Saucony, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s adidas Runfalcon 2.0 Athletic Sneakers that are marked down to $47 and originally sold for $60. These lightweight shoes are great for training as well as indoor or outdoor running. The insole is cushioned for added comfort and the sleek design is available in three color options too. Score even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

