M-Audio’s 61-key semi-weighted MIDI keyboard hits one of its best prices yet at $139 ($60 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is now offering the M-Audio Keystation 61 MK3 MIDI keyboard controller for $139 shipped. Regularly $199, like it fetches at Amazon, Sweetwater, and elsewhere, this is a solid $60 off and the lowest price we can find. It has never dropped below $169 at Amazon, for comparison. This is a great workhorse, no-frills MIDI controller for your home production rig that works with Mac out of the box as well as other platforms and with just about any DAW you might use. It features 61 semi-weighted keys that sit somewhere between a piano feel and something you can tap some beats out on. Octave controls, pitch and modulation wheels, basics transport buttons, and a relatively streamline form-factor (it doesn’t have a huge panel above the keys to house extra features) round out the package here. Rated 4+ stars at Sweetwater, More details below.

If you don’t need the 61 key count or the semi-weighted feel, scoop up the much more portable AKAI Professional LPK25 instead. it sells for $59 on Amazon and is easily one of the better options in the price range. It is even more stripped down in terms of additional features compared to our lead deal, but it is just as capable at providing reliable musical input for any DAW.

While we are talking music gear, you’ll want to dive into our coverage of the just announced new Universal Audio microphone lineup. Ranging from high-end models that sell for as much as a good used car down to much more affordable podcast models, you can take a closer look right here. Just be sure to also check out our hands-on review of the new Joby Wavo mic lineup as well.

More on the M-Audio Keystation 61 MK3:

Ultimate Expression – 61 full-size velocity-sensitive semi-weighted keys provide a natural feel that captures every subtle nuance of your performance

Total Control – Volume fader, transport and directional buttons for easy control of your software, plus ergonomically-designed pitch and modulation wheels, Octave up and down buttons and sustain pedal input for expressive performances

Immediate Creativity – Easy plug-and-play connection to your Mac or PC—no drivers or power supply required; compatible with iOS devices via the Apple to USB Camera Adapter (sold separately)

