Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale offers 40% off best-selling styles + extra 40% off clearance

Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale takes 40% off best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance with code WINTER40 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Camp Fleece Riverwash Pullover Hoodie that’s marked down to $30 and originally sold for $65. This pullover is perfect for transitioning weather and pairs perfectly with jeans, joggers, khakis, or shorts alike. The hoodie features a pre-washed design for added softness and it can easily be layered for a fashionable look. Plus, you can choose from an on-trend green or blue coloring. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Camp Fleece Riverwash Pullover Hoodie $30 (Orig. $65)
- High Route Grid Fleece 1/2-Zip Mock $68 (Orig. $90)
- Quest Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover $36 (Orig. $60)
- Eddie’s Favorite Ultrasoft Thermal Henley $33 (Orig. $50)
- Trail Cool Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $30 (Orig. $50)
Our top picks for women include:
- Quest Fleece 1/4-Zip Printed $42 (Orig. $70)
- CirrusLite Down Jacket $59 (Orig. $99)
- Movement Lux High-Rise 7/8 Leggings $48 (Orig. $80)
- Sight scape Horizon Pull-On Joggers $51 (Orig. $85)
- Treign Pullover Hoodie $65 (Orig. $85)
