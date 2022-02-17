Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale offers 40% off best-selling styles + extra 40% off clearance

Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale takes 40% off best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance with code WINTER40 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Camp Fleece Riverwash Pullover Hoodie that’s marked down to $30 and originally sold for $65. This pullover is perfect for transitioning weather and pairs perfectly with jeans, joggers, khakis, or shorts alike. The hoodie features a pre-washed design for added softness and it can easily be layered for a fashionable look. Plus, you can choose from an on-trend green or blue coloring. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

