Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale takes extra 25% off Nike, Cole Haan, adidas, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Flash Sale offers extra 25% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside you will find deals on UGG, Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, Free People, Steve Madden, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s UGG Maksim Chukka Boots that are marked down from just $21 and originally sold for $125. They’re available in five versatile color options and have a faux shearling lining that promotes warmth. The exterior features a suede material and it has a rigid outsole that helps to give you traction. This style pairs nicely with jeans or joggers alike and is rated 4.3/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

