Nike Presidents’ Day Sale takes extra 20% off top styles: Dri-FIT, FlyKnit, more

The Nike Member Exclusive Sale (free to sign-up) offers an extra 20% off select styles with code EXTRA20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on best-selling running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Plus, all Nike members receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Nike React Infinity FlyKnit 2 Running Shoes that are marked down to $128 and come in an array of fun color options. These shoes are highly lightweight, flexible, and breathable for added comfort. They also work great on indoor or outdoor runs and were designed to help you keep running with support right where you need it. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Nike customers. Be sure to head below to find even more deals from Nike’s Presidents’ Day Sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

