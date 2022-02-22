Under Armour cuts up to 50% off + extra 30% off cold weather gear from $20

-
FashionUnder Armour
30% off from $20

Under Armour Outlet offers up to 50% off select styles and an extra 30% off cold weather gear when you apply promo code COLD30 at checkout. Under Armour Members receive free delivery (Not a member? It’s free to join). A highlight from this sale is the men’s Velocity 2.0 1/2 Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $21 and originally sold for $30. This top will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because it pairs nicely with any bottom. You can dress it up with khakis or for casual events pair it with joggers. This style is available in five color options and the sweat-wicking fabric promotes all-day comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour and be sure to check out the Backcountry Flash Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour

About the Author

Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale offers 40% off b...
Old Navy offers up to 60% off sitewide with style deals...
Columbia’s Web Specials takes up to 60% off jacke...
Callaway Presidents’ Day Sale offers nearly 300 s...
Save 17% on a Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse
Anker’s latest 8-in-1 USB-C hub focuses on improv...
EGO’s refurbished 56V blower doesn’t need gas or oi...
Bella’s Pro Electric Kettle also steeps loose lea...
Load more...
Show More Comments