Under Armour cuts up to 50% off + extra 30% off cold weather gear from $20

Under Armour Outlet offers up to 50% off select styles and an extra 30% off cold weather gear when you apply promo code COLD30 at checkout. Under Armour Members receive free delivery (Not a member? It’s free to join). A highlight from this sale is the men’s Velocity 2.0 1/2 Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $21 and originally sold for $30. This top will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because it pairs nicely with any bottom. You can dress it up with khakis or for casual events pair it with joggers. This style is available in five color options and the sweat-wicking fabric promotes all-day comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour and be sure to check out the Backcountry Flash Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Rival Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt $32 (Orig. $45)
- Rival Fleece Pants $32 (Orig. $45)
- Velocity 2.0 ½ Zip Pullover $21 (Orig. $30)
- Performance Originators Crew $42 (Orig. $60)
- Rush Seamless Long-Sleeve Top $48 (Orig. $68)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Armour Fleece Joggers $27 (Orig. $39)
- Velocity Wordmark Hoodie $24 (Orig. $34)
- Playback Fleece Oversized ¼ Zip $36 (Orig. $51)
- ColdGear Reactor Run Speedpocket Pants $54 (Orig. $77)
- Mission Crew Sweatshirt $45 (Orig. $64)
- …and even more deals…
