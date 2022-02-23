Nordstrom Rack Men’s Sneaker Sale takes up to 60% off Cole Haan, ECCO, Steve Madden, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Men’s Sneaker Flash Sale offers up to 60% off Cole Haan, ECCO, Steve Madden, Vince, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Stitchlite Wingtip Sneakers that are currently marked down to $100, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes are available in three color options and feature a lightweight design for added comfort. They’re also water-resistant and have a unique outsole that promotes traction, which is great for spring showers. Find even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off new shoes, apparel, accessories, and more.

