Level up with the ASUS ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Gaming Keyboard for $130

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Listed at $150, this 13% discount is only the second time we’ve seen this keyboard discounted and it matches the lowest price we’ve seen. Featuring a wide selection of Cherry MX key switches, the ROG Falchion can operate over wireless 2.4GHz or while connected with a USB cable. Each key has its own RGB backlight allowing for complete control over the RGB design on the keyboard. Along the left side of the keyboard is a touch-sensitive pad that can adjust volume, switches apps, or copy and paste! Boasting a 400-hour battery life, with RGB disabled, the ROG Falchion stands above the rest, especially at this price point.

For those hardcore gamers out there, ASUS ROG also offers a Gaming Keycap Set for $30. This set comes with eight keycaps that replace your Q, W, E, R, A, S, D, and Escape keys. The Escape keycap is cast metal-alloy with a 3D version of the ROG logo that is sure to make your keyboard standout, while the other keycaps are similar to the original caps but feature a grippy texture to make sure you never miss your keystrokes. These keycaps are compatible with Cherry MX-style switches.

If you’re more of a mobile gamer, Razer has you covered with the new MagSafe iPhone cooler for $53.50. This is cooler is sure to keep your phone cool after those long gaming sessions. This is also one of the first discounts we’ve seen on this cooler since its launch!

ASUS ROG Falchion 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

A near-zero latency 2.4 GHz RF connection and up to 450 hours of battery life deliver the stability and longevity gamers need for the ultimate gaming experiences. It can also be used in wired USB mode.

ROG PBT Doubleshot Keycaps provide a unique and premium feel, as well as offer long-lasting durability. Optimized key design with mid-height keycaps and a shorter stem reduces key wobble, providing a more comfortable user experience.

At just 306 mm in length, ROG Falchion is almost the same size as a 60% keyboard – giving you all the functions of a normal keyboard without with minimal space.

