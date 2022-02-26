BigBlue Cellpowa500 and Solarpowa100: A great deal on off-grid power [Video]

As we’re starting to see the world thawing here in northern Indiana, thoughts of travel and adventures start to creep into afternoon daydreams. One way to take adventures to the next level is by picking up a portable power station. Bigblue has a few power stations and solar panels available and today we’re taking a hands-on look at the Cellpowa500 and Solarpowa100 together. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Bigblue Cellpowa500

First off, let’s take a look at the Cellpowa500 which is currently on sale for the incredible price of $329 on Amazon with the on-page coupon. With 537Wh of capacity, it’s got enough juice to recharge a standard laptop roughly 7.5 times or to power a 45W car refrigerator for 10 hours. Using a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, the Cellpowa500 can last over 2,000 cycles.

Weighing 17.2 lbs, the power station has some nice features that make it more portable. On top is a collapsable handle that makes it easier to pack as well as handles on either side.

On the back, the Cellpowa500 features a light bank. Just like the Powerhouse II 400 from Anker, this is a great way to illuminate a picnic table or campsite at night. It’s a softer light than the lights we’ve seen on Jackery power stations thanks to that larger lightning surface.

BigBlue Cellpowa500 and Solarpowa100: Video

Bigblue Cellpowa500: Ins and outs

For input and output options, the Bigblue Cellpowa500 features two USB-A quick charge ports, two PD 60W USB-C inputs/outputs, dual 500W AC ports, a single 12V 10A DC cigarette-lighter style output, and dual 12V 5A DC barrel outputs as well as a single barrel style power input.

To turn on the outputs, there are three different buttons that control USB, AC, and DC power separately.

While many portable power stations have displays for how much power is going in and out, the Cellpowa500 also estimates how many hours until the power station’s battery runs out. This simple feature is handy to ensure you aren’t caught unaware of how much power a device is pulling from the power station. When recharging, the display switches to show how long until the battery is fully charged. Additionally, the large, bright display shows a percentage of how much battery is left and when AC, USB, or DC power is turned on.

Solarpowa100

Portable power stations are great, but when you’re off-grid for an extended time, adding a solar panel can easily extend adventures. Bigblue’s Solarpowa100 is the perfect companion for the Cellpowa500. Setup is as simple as plugging one end of the cable into the solar panel and the other into the power station.

Measuring 26 x 21 x .12 inches when folded, this panel is easily transportable. On the back of the panel are kickstands secured with a snap button. When deployed, these stands help to get the panel at the perfect angle for the position of the sun.

Recharging

Recharging large power stations can take a while – typically around eight hours for many sizes. But, with 60W type-C and DC simultaneous input, the Bigblue Cellpowa500 can go from 0 to 80% in as little as two hours. That’s a huge time saver when time is of the essence.

Wrapping up

If you’ve been looking for a portable power station and solar panel for your adventures this summer, this combination from Bigblue checks some great boxes. While the MSRP tracks along with the competition at $499 the Cellpowa500 can currently be grabbed for $329 on Amazon with the on-page coupon. That’s an incredible deal for the features and 537Wh capacity. The Solarpowa100 can be added for $199 and if you buy solarpowa100 after you buy Cellpowa500 on Amazon you’ll get an extra 5% off.

Buy on Bigblue, $150 OFF coupon code – BigBlue150

Buy on Bigblue, you can get $20 coupon code on the page.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!