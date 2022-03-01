Land Wired magazine at your doorstep for a year with rare up to 50% price drop at $5 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering 1-year subscription to Wired magazine for $5 with free delivery every month for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically in the $8 to $10 range, we haven’t seen this popular tech publication in our weekly sales for nearly a year now. This is a great time to jump in or extend your existing subscription. Just note, this deal includes Amazon’s automatic renewal, so you’ll need to manually cancel the subscription before your year is up to avoid paying full price for the second one. You’ll find a link to your Magazine Subscription Manager on the listing page for more details. Head below for more details.

Wired magazine has been one of the most popular titles among 9to5Toys readers for a reason. It covers the future of technology as well as gear and buying guides to groundbreaking science advancements including everything from “flying cars to vaccines.” Wired “gives you up-to-the-nanosecond coverage of how technology and the people behind it are changing the world around you.”

In case you missed it, we just featured the Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies as well. This is another great way to score some new reading material, except it won’t cost you a nickel if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Every month Amazon dishes up some freebies for its members and you can get all of the details on the March slate right here.

More on Wired magazine:

A helicopter on Mars. What to expect post-Covid. The next electrifying/terrifying leap in A.I. explained. WIRED gives you up-to-the-nanosecond coverage of how technology and the people behind it are changing the world around you. For less than $1 a month, get unlimited access to best-in-class reporting on science and technology, games and gear, and the visionaries and changemakers making it all happen. Catch up to the future on your terms with the WIRED print edition and full access to the archive of stories on wired.com. Stare the future right in the eye.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!