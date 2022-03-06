Save up to 20% off Silpada Silver Jewelry, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Silpada storefront on Amazon is offering up to 20% off its silver jewelry. The pieces featured in this sale range from $17 to $80 with some pieces reaching their all-time low price, such as the Cresent Drop earrings for $38.39. The selection of necklaces, earrings, rings, and more are all minimalistic in design. They’re just enough to accent your look without being overpowering. If you’ve been looking to grab some new bling, now is the time to do it! Check out our top picks below.

Our top picks:

While these are our top picks, be sure to check out all the jewelry on sale here. Since you’re already here, be sure to stop by our fashion hub to see all the latest deals from the brands you love. For instance, check out this deal on Bellroy Leather Card Holder for $45. Along with this cardholder are other leather accessories starting at $35. Be sure to jump on these deals before they’re gone!

Silpada Jewelry:

Silpada has spent decades creating high-quality silver jewelry for millions of women. To foster a sense of community, we’re committed to supporting educational initiatives that better their lives. We strive to empower each other through beautiful, unique jewelry for all lifestyles, and proudly commit to the highest standards of excellence, craftsmanship, and sustainable practices. In joining our sisterhood, we’re confident that you’ll love our designs as much as we do!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!