RGB all the things with HyperX Gold Box! Keyboards $70+, headsets $80+, mics $120

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of PC gaming components from HyperX in the RGB motif for 27% off. These aren’t only RGB to match your rig and give your battle station the RGB feel, but also come in at really high 4.5-4.8/5 star review scores.

HyperX QuadCast S USB Condenser Mic at $119.99 ($40 off) or Quadcast at $89.99 (36% off)

($40 off) or Quadcast at (36% off) HyperX Alloy Origins – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Full $89.99 or Tenkeyless $69.99

or Tenkeyless 4 LEvels of Wired and Wireless gaming headsets $79.99-$129.99

HyperX QuadCast S USB Condenser Mic specs:

Radiant RGB lighting with dynamic effects: Personalize stunning RGB lighting and dynamic effects for an eye-catching shot of customizable style.

Built-in anti-vibration shock mount: Isolate the mic and suppress the sound of unintentional rumbles and bumps with the elastic rope suspension.

Tap-to-mute sensor with LED status indicator: Use the convenient tap-to-mute functionality to prevent an audio accident along with the help of the LED mic status indicator. If the light is on, the mic is active, if the light is off, the mic is muted.

4 selectable polar patterns: Choose between four polar patterns (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, bidirectional) to optimize your broadcast setup and keep the focus on the sounds you want to be heard.

Customizable via HyperX Ngenuity Software: Personalize your RGB lighting and effects with the HyperX Ngenuity software.

Gain control adjustment: Easily adjusts your mic sensitivity by turning the dial at the bottom of the QuadCast.

Mount adapter, pop filter, and headphone jack: Versatile adapter fits 3’8-inch and 5’8-inch threaded setups, compatible with most mic stands or boom arms. The internal pop filter helps block plosive sounds from hitting the mic, and you can monitor the mic via the headphone jack.

Multi-device and program compatibility: Get great sound whether you’re connecting to a PC, PS4, or Mac. QuadCast S is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak, and works on major streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit.

