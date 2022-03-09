Add The Game of Life Mario Edition to your collection at $17.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $22+)

Amazon is now offering The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition Board Game for $17.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $27 at Walmart where it is currently on sale for $22, this is the lowest price we can find. It has sat in the $22 range at Amazon over the last few months and is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. A notable way to bring Mario and friends to game night, this is the classic you know and love infused with elements of the Mushroom Kingdom. While players move around the game board as Mario, Luigi, Peach, or Yoshi, this edition isn’t about money or retirement but rather defeating Mario’s eternal enemy, Bowser. There are mini-games to enjoy as well as power up items, and more. More details below.

Another Mario-themed game to add to the collection is the UNO Mario Kart Card Game. It will only run you $6 Prime shipped at Amazon, delivering another twist on a classic but for even les than today’s lead deal. “Each card is decorated with iconic images from Mario Kart so it makes a great gift, especially for fans of the game.”

If it’s the Mario Switch games you’re after, now’s the time to fill out your library. Just about all of the famous plumber’s best titles are on sale right now to celebrate his big day. You’ll find all of those listed right here alongside a plethora of other Mushroom Kingdom-themed, gear, collectibles and LEGO sets on notable price drops. Just make sure you score them before things start to sell out.

More on The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition:

INSPIRED BY SUPER MARIO: It’s The Game of Life board game with an exciting twist featuring Super Mario video game-inspired characters, artwork, and gameplay

MOVE THROUGH THE MUSHROOM KINGDOM: Players move around the gameboard as Mario, Luigi, Peach, or Yoshi. They choose their path and which areas to explore as they go through the Mushroom Kingdom

BATTLE BOWSER: Unlike classic The Game of Life board game, this edition isn’t about money or retirement. The ultimate goal in this board game for kids is to defeat Bowser

MINIGAMES AND STARS: Use coins to buy stars for a boost in the battle against Bowser. Compete in fun minigames in a face-off for prizes, and power up with Items and Companions

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!