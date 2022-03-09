Trifo’s latest robotic vacuums feature onboard cameras for more intelligent cleaning from $355

If manually vacuuming each week is still on the chore chart this far into 2022, it is time to change that. Trifo’s latest robotic vacuums are well-equipped for the cause and are currently on sale. Down to the best prices yet, you can score the AI-backed autonomous cleaning machines with built-in cameras for object avoidance down below.

Trifo Robotic Vacuums deliver AI-backed cleaning

As the first of the two Trifo Robotic Vacuums on sale, its Standard edition model arrives with a suite of autonomous cleaning features. One of the most unique additions here that allows Trifo’s latest to stand out from the competition is its onboard 1080p camera and time-of-flight depth sensor. This not only allows the vacuum to more intelligently clean its surroundings, but it can also create a 3D map of your space while avoiding obstacles to make the most of its runtime.

And if being able to tell the Trifo Robotic Vacuum to clean a certain room wasn’t already useful enough, all of the other usual features you’d expect from a modern smart robotic vacuum are also onboard. There’s notable app support on iOS and Android as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.

Right now you can get all of those features for less, as Amazon is dropping the price down to $354.99 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code MTCRC233 at checkout. Typically fetching $500, this is a new all-time low at nearly 30% off.

Those with dogs, cats, or other furry friends, on the other hand, are going to want to consider the Pet version of the Trifo Robot Vacuum instead. This solution steps up the cleaning capabilities to better handle pet hair and the like, thanks to an improved 4,000Pa suction system. There’s also a pet hair extractor that replaces the typical roller brush to do an even more thorough job of handling those messes. Otherwise, you’re looking at the same smart feature set as the standard model.

Currently marked down to $399.99 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll be able to bring home all of the autonomous cleaning potential at the best price yet. Normally fetching as much as $750, this is $50 below the previous discount and quite the notable price cut.

Trifo Robotic Vacuum features:

Robot vacuum with the most powerful cleaning suction on the market. With a large 600 ml dustbin and washable main filter, Trifo is a reliable helper for big house cleanings. Using the app, you can adjust the suction power. Effectively collects dirt, wipes stains, and deeply cleans both floors and medium carpets. The Pet Version of robot vacuum has a special port dedicated to cleaning pet hair. Lucy Pet Edition boasts 33% more suction power at 4,000 Pa, perfect for furry friends at home to manage pet hair and larger dirt particles. It also provides an extra pet hair extractor featuring an anti-knotting function ensuring long pet hair does not get stuck.

