Skip sky-high GPU prices and pick up this RTX 3060/i5 desktop while it’s $400 off at $1,000

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Master Gaming Desktop with Intel i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $999.99 shipped. Down from $1,400, you’ll find that today’s deal beats our last RTX 3060 desktop mention by nearly $400 to mark one of the best deals that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this desktop is the perfect system for live streaming, gaming, or video editing thanks to the 11th Generation i5 processor and RTX 3060 GPU. These pair perfectly for ray tracing gaming and even supports DLSS as well as DLAA in select games. Having paired an RTX 3060 with a Ryzen 5 5600X for the past several months, I can attest to how powerful this mid-range combo can be when gaming. Keep reading for more.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a solid choice for those on a tighter budget who also need a portable setup. It packs an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which while it might not be as powerful as the RTX 3060 desktop-class GPU above, is still great for lightweight on-the-go gaming. Plus, the Ryzen 5 5600H CPU and 512GB SSD pair great with 8GB of RAM to offer a solid experience all around for $770 at Amazon.

However, if it’s a video editing system you’re after, then don’t skip out on Apple’s M1 Pro laptops. Built from the ground up for creative professionals, these laptops offer insane battery life and performance that most Windows machines can’t match. Amazon is currently offering $200 off Apple’s latest machines, so be sure to check out our post to find all the ways you can save.

ABS Master Gaming Desktop features:

This gaming rig dominates all your gaming and entertainment needs, while also delivering smooth multitasking performance. Beyond performance it also catches eyes, sporting a crystal-clear tempered glass side panel that showcases the clean build bathed in awesome RGB lighting.

