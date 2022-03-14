Anker Soundcore noise cancelling headphones and earbuds 25% off

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Anker Soundcore noise cancelling Earbuds and over ear headphones for 25% off matching all time low prices. Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Canceling Earbuds which come in at $59.97 have big bass, 6 mics for clear calls and multi-mode noise cancelling, wireless charging and come in 5 vibrant colors.

Staying at the $59.97 price point, Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active over ear headphones with noise cancellation are available in 3 colors: Black, Blue and Pink. These feature 40 hours of play time, high res. sound and custom EQ.

Step up to the Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Multi Mode Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Headphones with LDAC for $97.49 in the same 3 colors.

The Soundcore App with Gaming Mode, Sleeping Mode and Find Your Earbuds is included.

Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Canceling Earbuds features

Incredible Sound Loved By 20 Million+ People

Pocket-Sized Pop of Color: Life P3 noise canceling earbuds come in 5 eye-catching colors to pair with your personal style. And the ultra-compact case fits effortlessly into small bags or pockets.

Fueled By The Beat: Life P3 noise canceling earbuds’ thumping sound is produced by custom 11mm composite drivers. Activate BassUp mode in the app to further intensify bass in real-time.

Multi-Mode Noise Cancelling: Sync the noise canceling to your location for an optimized experience. Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor modes are each tailored to block out irritating background noises in each environment.

Enhanced Call Performance: Life P3 noise canceling earbuds have 6 microphones and an exclusive algorithm to tune out background noises. Your voice will be heard clearly on calls, video chats, live streams, and more.

