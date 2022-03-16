ASUS Chromebox 4 with i7 and 16GB RAM sees one of its first discounts at $199 off (New low)

Amazon is offering the ASUS Chromebox 4 with i7/16GB/512GB for $699.99 shipped. Down from $899, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to pick up a Chromebox to use as a primary desk computer, this is a pretty solid choice all around. It features a 10th Generation Core i7 processor alongside 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD for storage. WI-Fi 6 is in tow as well as USB-C, microSD, and even dual HDMI 2.0 with USB-A. In all, you can run up to three 4K monitors from a combined usage of the HDMI and USB-C ports here. An interesting function is that it can be VESA mounted, to make for a clean setup overall. Keep reading for more.

You’ll find that on the more budget-friendly side of the spectrum, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is worth a look. While it might not have an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, or 512GB of storage, Chrome OS really doesn’t require that to function at all. The 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage is more then enough for browsing Facebook, checking email, or watching YouTube. Coming in at $200, this laptop costs a fraction of what you’ll spend on the Chromebox above, though it might not be quite as capable for more power hungry tasks.

However, it’s hard to argue with the value of Apple’s latest M1 Pro/Max MacBook lineup. While they’re on the more expensive side of laptops in some configurations, right now Amazon is taking $200 off, making the premium computers more affordable. As a recent convert to the M1 line, if you’re still on Apple’s Intel-based computers, it’s time to make the switch and enjoy extra power and better battery life.

ASUS Chromebox 4 features:

Intel Core i7-10510U processor with pre-installed DDR4 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIE stroage, WiFi 6, USB Type C, MicroSD Card Reader, VESA Mount, and Chrome OS

Dual HDMI and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports support up to three 4K displays

USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports enable quick data transfers, and USB-C also supports power delivery and DisplayPort connections

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!