Gerber’s EXO-MOD drop point fixed blade knife falls to Amazon low at $26.50 (Save 24%)

Amazon is offering the Gerber EXO-MOD Drop Point Fixed Hunting Knife for $26.49 shipped. Down from $35, today’s deal saves 24% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This knife features a snap-together sheath that lets you select the specific products that are in your kit. It’s lightweight, has a skeletonized handle, and the slender build makes it easy to carry on a hip or in a bag. The full-tang construction delivers a solid build that’s durable and ready to handle anything you throw at it, as well. Keep reading for more.

If you prefer a folding design that’s easier to pocket, then consider picking up the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops instead. It’s available on Amazon for $15.50 and delivers a solid experience just the same. Sure, it’s not got a full-tang blade and there’s no skeletonized handle, but at the same time, it’s $11 below the deal above, making it a great option for those on tighter budgets.

Curious what I carry in my personal EDC? Well, it’s a Civivi. And a Leatherman. And Gerber gear. While I could explain it all here, I did a roundup post to show you everything I keep on me daily to help you make the most informed decision when picking up a new knife, multi-tool, or anything else.

Gerber EXO-MOD Drop Point Knife features:

Snap-together sheathes allow users to select specific products for their kit

Lightweight, skeletonized handle

Slender design for pack or hip carry

Full tang construction improves durability

