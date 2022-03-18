Game Pass gains F1 2021 to let you own your own team + Crusader Kings III, Norco, more

Each month Microsoft bolsters its Game Pass library by adding more games, including well-known AAA titles, and March is no different. The headlining title is F1 2021 coming to console through EA Play, but we’re also getting Norco on day one as well as Crusader Kings III and more. So, if you’re wondering what all is coming to Game Pass in March, keep reading to find out all we know.

F1 2021 highlights Game Pass’ March 2022 additions

EA Play continues to be one of the best additions to Game Pass yet, as it EA’s entire library of games to your console or PC for a single subscription fee. The latest expansion of the service? F1 2021. Starting on March 24, you’ll be able to dive into the wonderful world of F1 2021 and play through the “gripping story.” You’ll be able to own your own team and “live every Formula 1 fan’s ultimate fantasy,” as you take to the track like never before.

Another addition to Game Pass on March 24 is Norco. You’ll play the “southern gothic point-and-click narrative adventure” and go through the “sinking suburbs” as well as the “verdant industrial swamps” of South Louisiana. In the story, your brother Blake has disappeared after your mother’s passing, and you have to follow a fugitive security android in hopes of finding him in suburban New Orleans.

Crusader Kings III is also launching on March 29 for Xbox Series X|S, though it’s already available to play on PC. The game allows you to “live the life of a medieval ruler” in the award-winning strategy game. You’ll take over as leadership of a medieval noble family, working to increase its power and reputation through the generation. Each time a ruler dies, they’re replaced by an heir who might have different interests or abilities, which can result in having to adjust your long-term plans.

Other titles coming to Game Pass in March:

Shredders

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Weird West

9to5Toys’ Take

Xbox Game Pass continues to be the best value in gaming on both PC and console, and the March expansion is no difference. The fact that you’ll be able to play F1 2021 and other first-party games without having to buy each individually, all for $180 per year on console, and $120 a year on PC? Well, nothing else even comes close. Buying F1 2021 and Forza Horizon 5 alone would cost that much, let alone the fact that you get access to Crusader Kings III, Norco, No Man’s Sky, Halo Infinite, and hundreds of other titles.

