Bring The Economist magazine to your front door and iPad every week for a year at $155 off

DiscountMags is once again offering huge price drops on The Economist and Forbes magazine from $5. You can score 1-year of The Economist with print and digital access for $76.99 with free delivery every week, with zero sales tax, and no auto-renewals. Or you can opt for just the digital access at $54.99. Over at Amazon, this one sells for $225 and as much as $232 per year in print form. This is up to $155 in savings, within $2 of the 2022 low, and the best price we can find. Now is the perfect chance to jump in for the first time, refresh your existing subscription, or land an easy remote gift that keeps on giving all year by choosing an address at checkout and including the optional gift note. Head below for more details.

Everything from politics and in-depth medical advancements is on tap here alongside international news, business, and more. If you’re interested in having some new reading material arriving at your door or tablet of choice every week for a year, The Economist’s articles and photography is a great way to do so, especially at up to $155 off.

This DiscountMags sale event can be found right here and also includes the best price around on Forbes magazine. The 1-year subscription is going for $4.99 with free delivery, which is well under the $20 you would on Amazon.

Go grab your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies and for the rest of your magazine subscription needs head over to this weekend’s Spring It On sale for offers from $5.

More on The Economist:

Established in 1843 to campaign against the protectionist corn laws, The Economist remains, in the second half of its second century, true to the liberal principles of its founder. James Wilson, a hat maker from the small Scottish town of Hawick, believed in free trade, internationalism and minimum interference by government, especially in the affairs of the market. The Economist also takes a fiercely independent stance on social issues, from gay marriage to the legalisation of drugs, but its main service to its readers is as a global newspaper: To uncover new ideas from all around the world.

