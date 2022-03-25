LEGO Bricktales, the physics-based LEGO video game you didn’t know you needed, announced

On March 24, 2022, Thunderful Games and the LEGO Group announced the LEGO Bricktales video game that is being developed by Clockstone Studio. You will be able to build contraptions brick-by-brick in this physics-based game to solve puzzles and clear levels. LEGO Bricktales is designed to test your imagination and building skills.

Clockstone Studio, the creator behind the popular Bridge Constructor game series, has been working on this game with Thunderful Games for more than two years. In LEGO Bricktales, you will travel across five unique biomes (Jungles, Deserts, Cities, Medieval Castle, and Caribbean Islands) solving puzzles and helping LEGO Minifigures. As you go along you will unlock new skills to assist you in building your creations. While you’ll have fun building with LEGO, you will also enjoy exploring the environments that are filled with secrets, challenges, and fun characters. Every build will be unique to the area and you’ll have to use your imagination to solve the puzzle.

The basis of the story is as follows: Your grandfather, an inventor, calls for your help to save his amusement park by bringing it up to code. You, and your robot buddy, will set out to restore the park using a mysterious device based on alien technology. However, the device needs happiness crystals to work. They can be collected by making people happy and helping them by solving problems. You’ll be able to use a portal to travel all around the world to help people to collect happiness crystals.

Along with the story, you will be able to build to your heart’s content in sandbox mode. This mode will allow you to hone your building skills as you make anything you want! You will also be able to customize your character with items inspired by the worlds you visit. Below you will find the announcement trailer along with screenshots from the game and quotes from Thunderful, Clockstone, and the LEGO Group!

After more than two years, it feels incredible to finally announce what we have been working on behind closed doors. We’re honored to have this opportunity to collaborate with the largest toy brand worldwide. With LEGO Bricktales, we’ve made it our mission to tap into what it is that makes LEGO play so special. Our intuitive brick-by-brick building mechanic allows players to engage with LEGO bricks in a video game the same way the toys have been inspiring people’s imagination and creativity for decades. Dieter Schoeller, Vice-President of Publishing at Thunderful

Everyone loves LEGO Bricks, and we are no exception, so we couldn’t be happier to get the chance to work on a LEGO videogame. We hope you enjoy this first look at LEGO Bricktales and will have a great time diving into the game’s story, sandbox mode, unlockable abilities and much more! Tri Do Dinh, Game Designer at Clockstone

The game encourages players to use their imagination and creativity to unlock new skills that can help them progress to new levels. This new digital experience is rooted in the creative, playful joy that comes from building and problem-solving using LEGO bricks. Kate Bryant, Head of LEGO Game Portfolio, the LEGO Group

LEGO Bricktales is expected to release in 2022 on PC and consoles. The Steam page for the PC version is already up, so be sure to stop by and add it to your wishlist! Since the game was just announced we don’t have any system requirements given, but those will be available closer to the game’s launch. You can also sign up for the newsletter to get the latest news and updates regarding the game.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After watching the trailer for this game, I am very excited. As a fan of LEGO kits and games, this is the type of game I didn’t know I needed. I saw the game described as a “kiddy Kerbal Space Program” and I have to mostly agree. However, I think plenty of grownups will spend hours enjoying this game as well as kids. This is a game I will certainly keep an eye on.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!