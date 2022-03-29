New Amazon lows hit Brita’s Stainless Steel Filter Bottles from under $18 + more from $15

Amazon is now offering up to 34% off the stainless steel and plastic Brita filtered water bottles. You can land the 20-ounce Brita Stainless Steel Filter Bottle from $17.94 in various colorways with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 or more, this is roughly 30% off the going rate depending on the color and some of the lowest prices we have tracked. The glacier colorway seen above is now at the Amazon all-time low, for example. The stainless steel housing can keep your water cold for up to 24 hours with a double wall insulation, a leak-roof lid, and a vehicle cup holder-friendly design. Unlike your average travel mug or water bottle, Brita’s variants include a filter so you can fill up just about anywhere and it will be nearly the same as using your Brita pitcher at home. More details below.

Hit up Amazon’s Brita sale landing page for even more colorways as well as a look at the larger plastic variants with deals starting from just over $15 Prime shipped. All of the models on tap today feature the built-in Brita filter as described above as well.

If you’re looking to add the Brita bottle to your gym kit or daily carry, you might also want to scope out today’s offers on Apple Watch Series 6. We are tracking notable refurbished deals with offers starting from $240 shipped in Woot’s latest Apple sale. Be sure to dive into this morning’s coverage for a chance at scoring a deep discount on Apple’s wearable fitness tracker smartwatches.

Brita Stainless Steel Filter Bottle features:

Brita’s Premium Filtering stainless steel bottle holds 20 ounce of water, and is designed with a Brita filter that fits in the straw that makes water taste great and keeps water cold for 24 hours

Get great tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year

This 20 ounce Brita water bottle is made from durable, double wall insulated stainless steel to keep water cold; this sleek, leak proof design is cup holder friendly; Height 10.5″; Diameter 3″; Weight 1 pound

The filter reduces chlorine (taste and odor) and more with every sip; compatible with Brita water bottle replacement filters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!