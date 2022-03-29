Roborock’s smart S6 Pure Robot Vac and Mop now $160 off at Amazon + more from $200

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on its robotic vacuums and mops starting from $200. First up is the S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $359.99 shipped. Originally $600 and more like $520 these days, this is $20 below our previous mention, $160 off the going rate, and the best price we can find. Available in both the black and white colorways today, this model delivers an intelligent autonomous cleaning solution with LiDAR navigation, z-shaped cleaning paths, multi-floor mapping with no-go zones and scheduling all handled through eh companion app or with your voice (Siri or Alexa). The 2000Pa of suction power handles the vacuuming tasks before it automatically recharges itself and starts up with e mopping backed by a 180ml adjustable water tank that can handle up to 1,610 square feet of floor space in one go. Head below for more Roborock robotic cleaner deals.

Roborock robotic vacuum and mop deals:

Then go swing by our home goods deal hub for even more household essentials. But if you’re looking for the intelligent connected gear, our smart home hub is filled with notable offers including Nanoleaf’s new modular Lines HomeKit lights. We are now tracking the first discounts on some of the latest gear from the popular brand alongside even more starting from $60. Hit up yesterday’s roundup for a closer look.

Roborock S6 Pure features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning.

Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by Roborock App, Siri and Alexa voice control.

Powerful 2000Pa Suction with Automatic Carpet Boost: Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

Convenient Selective Room Cleaning: Choose which rooms to be clean, and schedule cleaning for specific rooms to fit your needs and preferences.

Long-Range 180ml Adjustable Water Tank: Suitable for mopping homes up to 1610sqft, adjustable for different floor types.

